DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DOCN) Is A Great Opportunity For Risk-Tolerant Investors

DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOCN)’s traded shares stood at 8.4 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $35.66, to imply a decrease of -18.14% or -$7.9 in intraday trading. The DOCN share’s 52-week high remains $133.40, putting it -274.09% down since that peak but still an impressive 0.87% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $35.35. The company has a valuation of $4.22B, with an average of 2.13 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.07 million shares over the past 3 months.

DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOCN) trade information

After registering a -18.14% downside in the last session, DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (DOCN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 44.26 this Thursday, 05/05/22, dropping -18.14% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -18.95%, and -37.27% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -55.61%. Short interest in DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOCN) saw shorts transact 8.17 million shares and set a 3.7 days time to cover.

DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (DOCN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (DOCN) shares are -62.28% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 102.94% against 5.40%.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 9 analysts is $118.67 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 6 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $125.87 million.

DOCN Dividends

DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. has its next earnings report out on November 04. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOCN)’s Major holders

DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. insiders hold 44.19% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 54.92% of the shares at 98.40% float percentage. In total, 54.92% institutions holds shares in the company, led by IA Venture Partners, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 7.4 million shares (or 6.78% of shares), all amounting to roughly $594.8 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is IA Venture Strategies Fund II, LP with 7.4 million shares, or about 6.78% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $594.8 million.

We also have Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund and First Tr Exchange Traded Fd II-First Tr Cloud Computing ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (DOCN) shares. Going by data provided on Nov 29, 2021, Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund holds roughly 2.37 million shares. This is just over 2.18% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $239.41 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.14 million, or 1.96% of the shares, all valued at about 171.67 million.