Delwinds Insurance Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: DWIN) On Thursday – Up 3.21% From The Lows, What To Expect Moving Forward?

Delwinds Insurance Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:DWIN)’s traded shares stood at 1.28 million during the last session. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $9.97, to imply a decrease of 0.00% or $0.0 in intraday trading. The DWIN share’s 52-week high remains $9.98, putting it -0.1% down since that peak but still an impressive 3.21% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $9.65. The company has a valuation of $257.43M, with an average of 0.12 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 66.21K shares over the past 3 months.

Delwinds Insurance Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:DWIN) trade information

After registering a 0.00% downside in the latest session, Delwinds Insurance Acquisition Corp. (DWIN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 9.98 this Thursday, 05/05/22, dropping 0.00% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -0.10%, and 0.27% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 0.61%. Short interest in Delwinds Insurance Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:DWIN) saw shorts transact 30230.0 shares and set a 0.96 days time to cover.

Delwinds Insurance Acquisition Corp. (DWIN) estimates and forecasts

DWIN Dividends

Delwinds Insurance Acquisition Corp. has its next earnings report out on March 31. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Delwinds Insurance Acquisition Corp. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Delwinds Insurance Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:DWIN)’s Major holders

Delwinds Insurance Acquisition Corp. insiders hold 3.16% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 78.64% of the shares at 81.20% float percentage. In total, 78.64% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Citadel Advisors LLC. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 1.37 million shares (or 6.61% of shares), all amounting to roughly $13.52 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Shaolin Capital Management LLC with 1.35 million shares, or about 6.50% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $13.31 million.

We also have Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fd and RiverNorth Specialty Finance Corporation as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Delwinds Insurance Acquisition Corp. (DWIN) shares. Going by data provided on Aug 30, 2021, Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fd holds roughly 46877.0 shares. This is just over 0.23% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.46 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 18890.0, or 0.09% of the shares, all valued at about 0.19 million.