Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCSA): Is This The Time To Buy?

Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA)’s traded shares stood at 16.58 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.96. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $39.85, to imply a decrease of -1.31% or -$0.53 in intraday trading. The CMCSA share’s 52-week high remains $61.80, putting it -55.08% down since that peak but still an impressive 0.63% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $39.60. The company has a valuation of $189.73B, with average of 22.63 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Comcast Corporation (CMCSA), translating to a mean rating of 2.10. Of 35 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give CMCSA a Sell rating. 5 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 9 advise Hold as 20 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.92.

Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) trade information

After registering a -1.31% downside in the latest session, Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 41.69 this Thursday, 05/05/22, dropping -1.31% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -3.17%, and -15.65% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -19.77%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $55.97, implying an increase of 28.8% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $40.00 and $70.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CMCSA has been trading -75.66% off suggested target high and -0.38% from its likely low.

Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Comcast Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) shares are -23.74% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 9.91% against -0.40%. Revenue is forecast to grow 9.50% this quarter before jumping 6.90% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 5.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 20 analysts is $29.88 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2022, a total of 18 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $30.36 billion.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 11.30% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 33.50% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 13.48% annually.

CMCSA Dividends

Comcast Corporation has its next earnings report out between July 27 and August 01. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Comcast Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 1.00, with the share yield ticking at 2.48% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA)’s Major holders

Comcast Corporation insiders hold 0.66% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 86.18% of the shares at 86.75% float percentage. In total, 86.18% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 396.61 million shares (or 8.87% of shares), all amounting to roughly $19.96 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 312.39 million shares, or about 6.99% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $15.72 billion.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Washington Mutual Investors Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 129.58 million shares. This is just over 2.90% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $6.52 billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 117.96 million, or 2.64% of the shares, all valued at about 5.9 billion.