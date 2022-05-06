Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE: CLF) Surged 10.51% In 6 Months – Here’s What Happens Next

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)’s traded shares stood at 17.23 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.14. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $25.03, to imply a decrease of -7.33% or -$1.98 in intraday trading. The CLF share’s 52-week high remains $34.04, putting it -36.0% down since that peak but still an impressive 36.84% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $15.81. The company has a valuation of $14.14B, with an average of 24.46 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 22.84 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF), translating to a mean rating of 2.10. Of 11 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give CLF a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 5 advise Hold as 6 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $2.18.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) trade information

After registering a -7.33% downside in the last session, Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 27.99 this Thursday, 05/05/22, dropping -7.33% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -8.78%, and -23.08% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 14.97%. Short interest in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) saw shorts transact 40.88 million shares and set a 2.14 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $34.69, implying an increase of 27.85% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $23.50 and $47.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CLF has been trading -87.77% off suggested target high and 6.11% from its likely low.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF) shares are 10.51% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -4.77% against 20.30%. Revenue is forecast to grow 5,350.00% this quarter before jumping 3,157.10% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 288.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 5 analysts is $5.75 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $5.79 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $2.26 billion and $4.05 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 155.10% before jumping 43.00% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 61.50% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 1400.00% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 27.43% annually.

CLF Dividends

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has its next earnings report out between April 20 and April 25. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)’s Major holders

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. insiders hold 8.93% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 63.53% of the shares at 69.77% float percentage. In total, 63.53% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 41.89 million shares (or 8.38% of shares), all amounting to roughly $829.84 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 37.29 million shares, or about 7.46% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $738.67 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 12.76 million shares. This is just over 2.55% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $252.83 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 12.28 million, or 2.46% of the shares, all valued at about 296.19 million.