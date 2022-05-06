Cinemark Holdings Inc.’s (NYSE: CNK) Stock Falls 0.00 Percent, But Further Downside Could Be On The Way

Cinemark Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CNK)’s traded shares stood at 2.04 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.27. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $15.09, to imply a decrease of 0.00% or $0.0 in intraday trading. The CNK share’s 52-week high remains $25.20, putting it -67.0% down since that peak but still an impressive 11.4% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $13.37. The company has a valuation of $1.83B, with average of 2.54 million shares over the past 3 months.

Cinemark Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CNK) trade information

After registering a 0.00% downside in the latest session, Cinemark Holdings Inc. (CNK) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 16.25 this Thursday, 05/05/22, dropping 0.00% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -4.85%, and -8.77% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -6.39%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $22.41, implying an increase of 32.66% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $13.90 and $32.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CNK has been trading -112.06% off suggested target high and 7.89% from its likely low.

Cinemark Holdings Inc. (CNK) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Cinemark Holdings Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Cinemark Holdings Inc. (CNK) shares are -27.56% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 103.66% against 30.40%. Revenue is forecast to grow 65.10% this quarter before jumping 123.50% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 74.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 11 analysts is $447.29 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2022, a total of 11 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $743.13 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $92.96 million and $260.53 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 381.20% before jumping 185.20% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -34.20% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 24.90% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 10.00% annually.

CNK Dividends

Cinemark Holdings Inc. has its next earnings report out between February 24 and February 28. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Cinemark Holdings Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Cinemark Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CNK)’s Major holders

Cinemark Holdings Inc. insiders hold 10.81% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 99.61% of the shares at 111.69% float percentage. In total, 99.61% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 19.47 million shares (or 16.27% of shares), all amounting to roughly $373.96 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 11.23 million shares, or about 9.39% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $215.69 million.

We also have iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc. as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Cinemark Holdings Inc. (CNK) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30, 2021, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF holds roughly 7.17 million shares. This is just over 5.99% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $134.82 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.79 million, or 3.17% of the shares, all valued at about 71.31 million.