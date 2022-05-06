Cheniere Energy Inc. (AMEX: LNG) Spiked 0.97% In 6 Months Getting Ready For What’s Next

Cheniere Energy Inc. (AMEX:LNG)’s traded shares stood at 1.48 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.22. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $147.04, to imply an increase of 2.97% or $4.24 in intraday trading. The LNG share’s 52-week high remains $150.00, putting it -2.01% down since that peak but still an impressive 45.92% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $79.52. The company has a valuation of $37.83B, with an average of 2.42 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.49 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Cheniere Energy Inc. (LNG), translating to a mean rating of 1.60. Of 22 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give LNG a Sell rating. 3 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 18 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $1.81.

Cheniere Energy Inc. (AMEX:LNG) trade information

After registering a 2.97% upside in the latest session, Cheniere Energy Inc. (LNG) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 150.00 this Thursday, 05/05/22, jumping 2.97% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.97%, and 1.45% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 40.80%. Short interest in Cheniere Energy Inc. (AMEX:LNG) saw shorts transact 2.32 million shares and set a 1.33 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $163.20, implying an increase of 9.9% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $141.00 and $184.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, LNG has been trading -25.14% off suggested target high and 4.11% from its likely low.

Cheniere Energy Inc. (LNG) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Cheniere Energy Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Cheniere Energy Inc. (LNG) shares are 35.18% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 217.30% against 35.50%. Revenue is forecast to grow 354.90% this quarter before jumping 50.60% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 44.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 10 analysts is $4.5 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 7 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $4.14 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $2.79 billion and $3.09 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 61.60% before jumping 34.10% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -28.20% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 14.70% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 24.02% annually.

LNG Dividends

Cheniere Energy Inc. has its next earnings report out between February 22 and February 28. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Cheniere Energy Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 1.32, with the share yield ticking at 0.92% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Cheniere Energy Inc. (AMEX:LNG)’s Major holders

Cheniere Energy Inc. insiders hold 1.14% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 91.97% of the shares at 93.03% float percentage. In total, 91.97% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 21.11 million shares (or 8.32% of shares), all amounting to roughly $2.14 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 17.41 million shares, or about 6.87% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $1.77 billion.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Cheniere Energy Inc. (LNG) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 6.8 million shares. This is just over 2.68% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $664.09 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 5.44 million, or 2.14% of the shares, all valued at about 531.07 million.