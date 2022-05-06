Cerus Corporation At $4.92: Buy, Sell Or Hold?

Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS)’s traded shares stood at 1.09 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.21. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $4.92, to imply an increase of 2.50% or $0.12 in intraday trading. The CERS share’s 52-week high remains $8.06, putting it -63.82% down since that peak but still an impressive 10.98% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $4.38. The company has a valuation of $864.72M, with an average of 2.31 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.56 million shares over the past 3 months.

Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS) trade information

After registering a 2.50% upside in the latest session, Cerus Corporation (CERS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 5.21 this Thursday, 05/05/22, jumping 2.50% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 2.13%, and -12.57% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -29.52%. Short interest in Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS) saw shorts transact 8.48 million shares and set a 5.46 days time to cover.

Cerus Corporation (CERS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Cerus Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Cerus Corporation (CERS) shares are -38.46% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 6.25% against 14.50%. Revenue is forecast to grow 11.10% this quarter before jumping 10.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 33.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 5 analysts is $42.93 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $41.03 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $33.59 million and $29.6 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 27.80% before jumping 38.60% in the following quarter.

CERS Dividends

Cerus Corporation has its next earnings report out between February 23 and February 28. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Cerus Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS)’s Major holders

Cerus Corporation insiders hold 2.68% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 83.05% of the shares at 85.34% float percentage. In total, 83.05% institutions holds shares in the company, led by ARK Investment Management, LLC. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 17.09 million shares (or 9.92% of shares), all amounting to roughly $104.05 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Baker Brothers Advisors, LLC with 13.71 million shares, or about 7.96% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $83.51 million.

We also have ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and Primecap Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Cerus Corporation (CERS) shares. Going by data provided on Nov 29, 2021, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF holds roughly 10.04 million shares. This is just over 5.83% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $69.15 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 9.91 million, or 5.75% of the shares, all valued at about 65.4 million.