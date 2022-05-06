Cameco Corporation (NYSE: CCJ) Up 12.24% YTD: Any Troubles Ahead?

Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ)’s traded shares stood at 14.91 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.86. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $24.48, to imply a decrease of -7.20% or -$1.9 in intraday trading. The CCJ share’s 52-week high remains $32.49, putting it -32.72% down since that peak but still an impressive 37.34% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $15.34. The company has a valuation of $9.96B, with average of 8.79 million shares over the past 3 months.

Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) trade information

After registering a -7.20% downside in the last session, Cameco Corporation (CCJ) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 27.61 this Thursday, 05/05/22, dropping -7.20% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -7.24%, and -13.62% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 12.24%.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

Cameco Corporation (CCJ) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Cameco Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Cameco Corporation (CCJ) shares are -9.97% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 125.00% against 20.30%.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $323.01 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $251.97 million.

CCJ Dividends

Cameco Corporation has its next earnings report out between February 08 and February 14. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Cameco Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 0.06, with the share yield ticking at 0.25% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ)’s Major holders

Cameco Corporation insiders hold 0.16% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 65.53% of the shares at 65.63% float percentage. In total, 65.53% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 18.27 million shares (or 4.59% of shares), all amounting to roughly $397.01 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is William Blair Investment Management, LLC with 14.62 million shares, or about 3.67% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $317.79 million.

We also have Global X Fds-Global X Uranium ETF and Price (T.Rowe) Mid-Cap Value Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Cameco Corporation (CCJ) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30, 2021, Global X Fds-Global X Uranium ETF holds roughly 12.33 million shares. This is just over 3.10% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $299.72 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 11.17 million, or 2.81% of the shares, all valued at about 242.8 million.