Boom Or Bust: What Is Next For Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ: MTCH) Stock?

Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)’s traded shares stood at 4.66 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.69. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $76.88, to imply a decrease of -8.35% or -$7.0 in intraday trading. The MTCH share’s 52-week high remains $182.00, putting it -136.73% down since that peak but still an impressive 9.89% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $69.28. The company has a valuation of $22.60B, with average of 3.19 million shares over the past 3 months.

Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) trade information

After registering a -8.35% downside in the last session, Match Group Inc. (MTCH) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 85.44 this Thursday, 05/05/22, dropping -8.35% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -5.78%, and -28.79% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -41.87%.

Match Group Inc. (MTCH) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Match Group Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Match Group Inc. (MTCH) shares are -49.73% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 119.42% against -6.80%. Revenue is forecast to grow 12.50% this quarter before falling -1.80% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 25.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 17 analysts is $818.29 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 12 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $838.16 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $651.41 million and $650.66 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 25.60% before jumping 28.80% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 6.60% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a -55.90% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 16.00% annually.

MTCH Dividends

Match Group Inc. has its next earnings report out between May 02 and May 06. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Match Group Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)’s Major holders

Match Group Inc. insiders hold 3.00% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 100.19% of the shares at 103.29% float percentage. In total, 100.19% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 28.0 million shares (or 9.89% of shares), all amounting to roughly $4.4 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 22.72 million shares, or about 8.03% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $3.57 billion.

We also have Advisors Inner Circle Fund-Edgewood Growth Fd and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Match Group Inc. (MTCH) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, Advisors Inner Circle Fund-Edgewood Growth Fd holds roughly 8.11 million shares. This is just over 2.87% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.27 billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 7.43 million, or 2.62% of the shares, all valued at about 1.17 billion.