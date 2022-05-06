Boom Or Bust: What Is Next For Kaleido Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: KLDO) Stock?

Kaleido Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO)’s traded shares stood at 1.62 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.10, to imply an increase of 29.41% or $0.02 in intraday trading. The KLDO share’s 52-week high remains $9.47, putting it -9370.0% down since that peak but still an impressive 60.0% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.04. The company has a valuation of $4.22M, with average of 5.46 million shares over the past 3 months.

Kaleido Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO) trade information

After registering a 29.41% upside in the last session, Kaleido Biosciences Inc. (KLDO) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.1039 this Thursday, 05/05/22, jumping 29.41% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 58.53%, and -93.44% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -95.86%.

Kaleido Biosciences Inc. (KLDO) estimates and forecasts

Revenue is forecast to shrink -5.40% this quarter before jumping 20.70% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -13.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 5 analysts is $1.12 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $120k.

KLDO Dividends

Kaleido Biosciences Inc. has its next earnings report out between May 02 and May 06. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Kaleido Biosciences Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Kaleido Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO)’s Major holders

Kaleido Biosciences Inc. insiders hold 4.71% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 81.80% of the shares at 85.84% float percentage. In total, 81.80% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Flagship Pioneering Inc. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 19.58 million shares (or 45.96% of shares), all amounting to roughly $106.88 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is FMR, LLC with 6.39 million shares, or about 14.99% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $34.87 million.

We also have Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Federated Hermes Kaufmann Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Kaleido Biosciences Inc. (KLDO) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30, 2021, Fidelity Growth Company Fund holds roughly 2.38 million shares. This is just over 5.59% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $10.24 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.8 million, or 1.89% of the shares, all valued at about 4.36 million.