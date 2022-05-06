Boom Or Bust: What Are Vipshop Holdings Limited’s (NYSE:VIPS) Future Prospects?

Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)’s traded shares stood at 8.19 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.67. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $7.52, to imply a decrease of -9.94% or -$0.83 in intraday trading. The VIPS share’s 52-week high remains $30.50, putting it -305.59% down since that peak but still an impressive 23.54% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $5.75. The company has a valuation of $4.79B, with an average of 8.18 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 9.53 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS), translating to a mean rating of 2.30. Of 24 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give VIPS a Sell rating. 2 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 13 advise Hold as 9 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.35.

Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) trade information

After registering a -9.94% downside in the last session, Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 8.35 this Thursday, 05/05/22, dropping -9.94% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 4.59%, and -19.23% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -10.48%. Short interest in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) saw shorts transact 18.37 million shares and set a 1.88 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $66.46, implying an increase of 88.68% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $47.78 and $93.48 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, VIPS has been trading -1143.09% off suggested target high and -535.37% from its likely low.

Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Vipshop Holdings Limited share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS) shares are -34.72% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -7.35% against 10.90%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -38.60% this quarter before jumping 2.70% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 19.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 9 analysts is $5.85 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $4.93 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $5.52 billion and $4.39 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 6.10% before jumping 12.10% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 15.80% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a -21.20% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 3.90% annually.

VIPS Dividends

Vipshop Holdings Limited has its next earnings report out between February 23 and February 28. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)’s Major holders

Vipshop Holdings Limited insiders hold 4.74% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 61.28% of the shares at 64.34% float percentage. In total, 61.28% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Harris Associates L.P. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 28.53 million shares (or 4.76% of shares), all amounting to roughly $317.78 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 25.69 million shares, or about 4.28% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $286.17 million.

We also have Oakmark International Fund and KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, Oakmark International Fund holds roughly 20.62 million shares. This is just over 3.44% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $229.71 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 8.91 million, or 1.49% of the shares, all valued at about 99.23 million.