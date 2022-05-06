Boom Or Bust: What Are LexinFintech Holdings Ltd.â€™s (NASDAQ:LX) Future Prospects?

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX)â€™s traded shares stood at 0.64 million during the latest session, with the companyâ€™s beta value hitting 0.72. At the last check today, the stockâ€™s price was $2.54, to imply a decrease of -5.76% or -$0.15 in intraday trading. The LX shareâ€™s 52-week high remains $13.62, putting it -436.22% down since that peak but still an impressive 25.2% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.90. The company has a valuation of $496.28M, with average of 2.19 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (LX), translating to a mean rating of 1.90. Of 8 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give LX a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 6 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the companyâ€™s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.44.

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) trade information

After registering a -5.76% downside in the latest session, LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (LX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.79 this Thursday, 05/05/22, dropping -5.76% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 2.67%, and -2.18% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -30.31%.

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (LX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (LX) shares are -51.79% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -15.38% against -12.50%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -22.80% this quarter before falling -46.90% for the next one. The rating firms project that companyâ€™s revenue will shrink -1.00% compared to the previous financial year.

An assessment of the companyâ€™s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 59.30% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 288.70% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 2.36% annually.

LX Dividends

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. has its next earnings report out between May 30 and June 03. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder companyâ€™s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The companyâ€™s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX)â€™s Major holders

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. insiders hold 3.16% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 33.33% of the shares at 34.42% float percentage. In total, 33.33% institutions holds shares in the company, led by OLP Capital Management Ltd. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 13.21 million shares (or 9.82% of shares), all amounting to roughly $50.99 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 4.1 million shares, or about 3.04% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $15.81 million.

We also have Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (LX) shares. Going by data provided on Jan 30, 2022, Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk holds roughly 1.63 million shares. This is just over 1.21% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $5.83 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.43 million, or 1.06% of the shares, all valued at about 5.13 million.