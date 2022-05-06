Bill.com Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BILL) Surged -48.08% In 6 Months – Here’s What Happens Next

Bill.com Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BILL)’s traded shares stood at 6.02 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $152.24, to imply a decrease of -13.23% or -$23.21 in intraday trading. The BILL share’s 52-week high remains $348.49, putting it -128.91% down since that peak but still an impressive 15.92% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $128.00. The company has a valuation of $16.88B, with average of 1.90 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Bill.com Holdings Inc. (BILL), translating to a mean rating of 1.60. Of 18 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give BILL a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 16 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.16.

Bill.com Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BILL) trade information

After registering a -13.23% downside in the last session, Bill.com Holdings Inc. (BILL) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 189.97 this Thursday, 05/05/22, dropping -13.23% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -16.67%, and -32.42% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -38.90%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $302.53, implying an increase of 49.68% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $200.00 and $380.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, BILL has been trading -149.61% off suggested target high and -31.37% from its likely low.

Bill.com Holdings Inc. (BILL) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Bill.com Holdings Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Bill.com Holdings Inc. (BILL) shares are -48.08% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -275.00% against 5.40%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -700.00% this quarter before falling -114.30% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 151.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 15 analysts is $157.92 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2022, a total of 15 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $168.84 million.

BILL Dividends

Bill.com Holdings Inc. has its next earnings report out on May 05. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Bill.com Holdings Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Bill.com Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BILL)’s Major holders

Bill.com Holdings Inc. insiders hold 4.80% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 105.67% of the shares at 111.01% float percentage. In total, 105.67% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 9.31 million shares (or 8.99% of shares), all amounting to roughly $2.32 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 8.57 million shares, or about 8.28% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $2.14 billion.

We also have Growth Fund Of America Inc and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Bill.com Holdings Inc. (BILL) shares. Going by data provided on Feb 27, 2022, Growth Fund Of America Inc holds roughly 3.59 million shares. This is just over 3.46% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $853.76 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.77 million, or 2.67% of the shares, all valued at about 689.87 million.