Avanti Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: AVAN): What It’s Worth And What To Do About It

Avanti Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:AVAN)’s traded shares stood at 4.0 million during the last session. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $9.90, to imply a decrease of 0.00% or $0.0 in intraday trading. The AVAN share’s 52-week high remains $9.97, putting it -0.71% down since that peak but still an impressive 2.22% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $9.68. The company has a valuation of $742.50M, with average of 148.72K shares over the past 3 months.

Avanti Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:AVAN) trade information

After registering a 0.00% downside in the latest session, Avanti Acquisition Corp. (AVAN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 9.92 this Thursday, 05/05/22, dropping 0.00% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.00%, and 0.41% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 0.81%.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

Avanti Acquisition Corp. (AVAN) estimates and forecasts

AVAN Dividends

Avanti Acquisition Corp. has its next earnings report out on March 31. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Avanti Acquisition Corp. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Avanti Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:AVAN)’s Major holders

Avanti Acquisition Corp. insiders hold 0.17% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 75.34% of the shares at 75.46% float percentage. In total, 75.34% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Alpha Wave Global, LP. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 7.17 million shares (or 11.95% of shares), all amounting to roughly $70.41 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Baupost Group, Inc,.(The) LLC with 4.0 million shares, or about 6.67% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $39.28 million.

We also have Merger Fund, The and First Tr Exchange Traded Fd-First Trust Merger Arbitrage Fd as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Avanti Acquisition Corp. (AVAN) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2021, Merger Fund, The holds roughly 0.61 million shares. This is just over 1.02% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $5.98 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.26 million, or 0.43% of the shares, all valued at about 2.56 million.