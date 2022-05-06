At Current Prices, Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ: TCOM) Worth A Patient Look?

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)’s traded shares stood at 0.9 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.00. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $21.66, to imply a decrease of -3.39% or -$0.76 in intraday trading. The TCOM share’s 52-week high remains $42.04, putting it -94.09% down since that peak but still an impressive 34.03% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $14.29. The company has a valuation of $13.26B, with average of 6.74 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Trip.com Group Limited (TCOM), translating to a mean rating of 1.00. Of 33 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give TCOM a Sell rating. 3 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 6 advise Hold as 24 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) trade information

After registering a -3.39% downside in the latest session, Trip.com Group Limited (TCOM) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 24.67 this Thursday, 05/05/22, dropping -3.39% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.58%, and -4.56% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -8.94%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $194.39, implying an increase of 88.86% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $146.50 and $254.77 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, TCOM has been trading -1076.22% off suggested target high and -576.36% from its likely low.

Trip.com Group Limited (TCOM) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Trip.com Group Limited share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Trip.com Group Limited (TCOM) shares are -21.66% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -39.39% against 30.40%.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 22.10% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 83.90% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 74.97% annually.

TCOM Dividends

Trip.com Group Limited has its next earnings report out between May 16 and May 20. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Trip.com Group Limited has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)’s Major holders

Trip.com Group Limited insiders hold 0.00% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 64.95% of the shares at 64.95% float percentage. In total, 64.95% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Morgan Stanley. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 39.19 million shares (or 6.15% of shares), all amounting to roughly $964.97 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with 37.71 million shares, or about 5.92% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $928.42 million.

We also have Price (T.Rowe) Science & Technology Fund and KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Trip.com Group Limited (TCOM) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2021, Price (T.Rowe) Science & Technology Fund holds roughly 17.73 million shares. This is just over 2.78% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $436.62 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 9.44 million, or 1.48% of the shares, all valued at about 232.41 million.