At $46.33 HashiCorp Inc. (NASDAQ: HCP) Is Worth A Gamble

HashiCorp Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP)’s traded shares stood at 1.8 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $46.33, to imply a decrease of -15.05% or -$8.21 in intraday trading. The HCP share’s 52-week high remains $102.95, putting it -122.21% down since that peak but still an impressive 32.31% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $31.36. The company has a valuation of $9.09B, with an average of 1.04 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.14 million shares over the past 3 months.

HashiCorp Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP) trade information

After registering a -15.05% downside in the last session, HashiCorp Inc. (HCP) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 55.75 this Thursday, 05/05/22, dropping -15.05% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -7.98%, and -20.31% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -49.11%. Short interest in HashiCorp Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP) saw shorts transact 1.11 million shares and set a 0.27 days time to cover.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

HashiCorp Inc. (HCP) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing HashiCorp Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $86 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Apr 2022, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $89.8 million.

HCP Dividends

HashiCorp Inc. has its next earnings report out in June. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. HashiCorp Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

HashiCorp Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP)’s Major holders

HashiCorp Inc. insiders hold 0.33% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 0.00% of the shares at 0.00% float percentage. In total, 0.00% institutions holds shares in the company.