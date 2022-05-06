At $14.57 Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ: CENX) Is Worth A Gamble

Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX)’s traded shares stood at 1.8 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.48. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $14.57, to imply a decrease of -5.76% or -$0.89 in intraday trading. The CENX share’s 52-week high remains $30.36, putting it -108.37% down since that peak but still an impressive 28.69% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $10.39. The company has a valuation of $1.52B, with average of 2.20 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Century Aluminum Company (CENX), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 3 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give CENX a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.59.

Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX) trade information

After registering a -5.76% downside in the last session, Century Aluminum Company (CENX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 18.66 this Thursday, 05/05/22, dropping -5.76% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -24.62%, and -45.06% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -12.02%.

Century Aluminum Company (CENX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Century Aluminum Company share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Century Aluminum Company (CENX) shares are 7.53% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 658.06% against 13.10%. Revenue is forecast to grow 318.50% this quarter before jumping 1,933.30% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 57.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $889.47 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2022, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $933 million.

CENX Dividends

Century Aluminum Company has its next earnings report out between August 02 and August 08. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Century Aluminum Company has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX)’s Major holders

Century Aluminum Company insiders hold 73.92% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 58.41% of the shares at 223.99% float percentage. In total, 58.41% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 8.39 million shares (or 9.20% of shares), all amounting to roughly $138.96 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is State Street Corporation with 6.01 million shares, or about 6.59% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $99.49 million.

We also have SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Metals & Mining ETF and iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Century Aluminum Company (CENX) shares. Going by data provided on Jan 30, 2022, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Metals & Mining ETF holds roughly 4.72 million shares. This is just over 5.17% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $72.36 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.54 million, or 3.89% of the shares, all valued at about 54.38 million.