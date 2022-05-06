AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE: AU) Now Carries A 12-Month Price Target Of $28.99.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU)’s traded shares stood at 1.21 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.60. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $19.35, to imply a decrease of -2.96% or -$0.59 in intraday trading. The AU share’s 52-week high remains $26.96, putting it -39.33% down since that peak but still an impressive 24.7% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $14.57. The company has a valuation of $8.39B, with an average of 2.41 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.53 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU), translating to a mean rating of 2.80. Of 13 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give AU a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 7 advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.33.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) trade information

After registering a -2.96% downside in the latest session, AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 21.48 this Thursday, 05/05/22, dropping -2.96% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -3.62%, and -15.08% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -4.96%. Short interest in AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) saw shorts transact 9.41 million shares and set a 3.51 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $25.19, implying an increase of 23.18% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $19.62 and $28.99 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, AU has been trading -49.82% off suggested target high and -1.4% from its likely low.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing AngloGold Ashanti Limited share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU) shares are 8.19% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 41.78% against 15.00%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -10.10% compared to the previous financial year.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 57.70% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a -34.30% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 18.83% annually.

AU Dividends

AngloGold Ashanti Limited has its next earnings report out in June. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. AngloGold Ashanti Limited has a forward dividend ratio of 0.53, with the share yield ticking at 2.66% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU)’s Major holders

AngloGold Ashanti Limited insiders hold 0.00% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 32.85% of the shares at 32.85% float percentage. In total, 32.85% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Van Eck Associates Corporation. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 22.39 million shares (or 5.36% of shares), all amounting to roughly $358.06 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 8.89 million shares, or about 2.13% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $142.17 million.

We also have VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Gold Miners ETF and Invesco Gold & Special Minerals Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Gold Miners ETF holds roughly 21.21 million shares. This is just over 5.08% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $339.07 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 5.38 million, or 1.29% of the shares, all valued at about 99.39 million.