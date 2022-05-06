Akanda Corp. (NASDAQ: AKAN) Down -17.52% YTD: Any Troubles Ahead?

Akanda Corp. (NASDAQ:AKAN)’s traded shares stood at 0.67 million during the last session. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $9.98, to imply an increase of 15.24% or $1.32 in intraday trading. The AKAN share’s 52-week high remains $31.00, putting it -210.62% down since that peak but still an impressive 33.57% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $6.63. The company has a valuation of $250.30M, with average of 571.21K shares over the past 3 months.

Akanda Corp. (NASDAQ:AKAN) trade information

After registering a 15.24% upside in the latest session, Akanda Corp. (AKAN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 9.71 this Thursday, 05/05/22, jumping 15.24% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -1.14%, and -0.80% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -17.52%.

Akanda Corp. (AKAN) estimates and forecasts

AKAN Dividends

Akanda Corp. has its next earnings report out in June. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Akanda Corp. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Akanda Corp. (NASDAQ:AKAN)’s Major holders

Akanda Corp. insiders hold 68.27% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 0.00% of the shares at 0.00% float percentage. In total, 0.00% institutions holds shares in the company.