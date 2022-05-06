After This Week’s 34.75% Gain In Lixte Biotechnology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LIXT), We Just Learned Something New

Lixte Biotechnology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LIXT)’s traded shares stood at 5.87 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting -1.27. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.59, to imply an increase of 11.97% or $0.17 in intraday trading. The LIXT share’s 52-week high remains $4.95, putting it -211.32% down since that peak but still an impressive 32.08% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.08. The company has a valuation of $26.41M, with an average of 1.51 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.58 million shares over the past 3 months.

Lixte Biotechnology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LIXT) trade information

After registering a 11.97% upside in the last session, Lixte Biotechnology Holdings Inc. (LIXT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.7300 this Thursday, 05/05/22, jumping 11.97% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 34.75%, and 35.90% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 33.61%. Short interest in Lixte Biotechnology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LIXT) saw shorts transact 41720.0 shares and set a 0.62 days time to cover.

Lixte Biotechnology Holdings Inc. (LIXT) estimates and forecasts

LIXT Dividends

Lixte Biotechnology Holdings Inc. has its next earnings report out in June. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Lixte Biotechnology Holdings Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Lixte Biotechnology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LIXT)’s Major holders

Lixte Biotechnology Holdings Inc. insiders hold 67.13% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 8.82% of the shares at 26.83% float percentage. In total, 8.82% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Almanack Investment Partners, LLC. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 0.81 million shares (or 1.20% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.68 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Santa Monica Partners LP with 0.17 million shares, or about 0.25% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $0.35 million.

We also have Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Lixte Biotechnology Holdings Inc. (LIXT) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund holds roughly 48388.0 shares. This is just over 0.07% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.1 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 25995.0, or 0.04% of the shares, all valued at about 54069.0.