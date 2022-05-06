After This Week’s -3.71% Loss In TELUS Corporation (NYSE: TU), We Just Learned Something New

TELUS Corporation (NYSE:TU)’s traded shares stood at 1.08 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.66. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $24.79, to imply an increase of 0.61% or $0.15 in intraday trading. The TU share’s 52-week high remains $27.50, putting it -10.93% down since that peak but still an impressive 14.68% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $21.15. The company has a valuation of $34.63B, with average of 1.89 million shares over the past 3 months.

TELUS Corporation (NYSE:TU) trade information

After registering a 0.61% upside in the latest session, TELUS Corporation (TU) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 25.29 this Thursday, 05/05/22, jumping 0.61% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -3.71%, and -8.27% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 4.54%.

TELUS Corporation (TU) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing TELUS Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. TELUS Corporation (TU) shares are 7.93% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 14.12% against -1.70%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 5.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 7 analysts is $3.41 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2022, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $3.47 billion.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 3.50% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 29.70% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 14.43% annually.

TU Dividends

TELUS Corporation has its next earnings report out on May 06. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. TELUS Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 1.03, with the share yield ticking at 4.18% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

TELUS Corporation (NYSE:TU)’s Major holders

TELUS Corporation insiders hold 0.02% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 54.88% of the shares at 54.89% float percentage. In total, 54.88% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Royal Bank of Canada. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 139.9 million shares (or 10.17% of shares), all amounting to roughly $3.3 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is TD Asset Management, Inc with 41.99 million shares, or about 3.05% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $989.6 million.

We also have American Mutual Fund Inc and Capital Income Builder, Inc. as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the TELUS Corporation (TU) shares. Going by data provided on Jan 30, 2022, American Mutual Fund Inc holds roughly 22.24 million shares. This is just over 1.62% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $523.25 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 8.45 million, or 0.61% of the shares, all valued at about 198.8 million.