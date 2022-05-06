After Falling -5.77% During The Past Week, Should You Still Buy Frontdoor Inc. (NASDAQ: FTDR)?

Frontdoor Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)’s traded shares stood at 3.11 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.55. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $27.00, to imply a decrease of -9.73% or -$2.91 in intraday trading. The FTDR share’s 52-week high remains $54.57, putting it -102.11% down since that peak but still an impressive -1.0% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $27.27. The company has a valuation of $2.52B, with an average of 0.9 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 777.81K shares over the past 3 months.

Frontdoor Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) trade information

After registering a -9.73% downside in the latest session, Frontdoor Inc. (FTDR) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 31.96 this Thursday, 05/05/22, dropping -9.73% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -5.77%, and -2.51% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -18.39%. Short interest in Frontdoor Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) saw shorts transact 2.29 million shares and set a 3.18 days time to cover.

Frontdoor Inc. (FTDR) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Frontdoor Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Frontdoor Inc. (FTDR) shares are -24.53% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -6.88% against 12.30%. Revenue is forecast to grow 150.00% this quarter before jumping 70.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 8.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 8 analysts is $336.26 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $354.83 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $323 million and $329 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 4.10% before jumping 7.90% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 0.40% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 14.30% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 13.70% annually.

FTDR Dividends

Frontdoor Inc. has its next earnings report out between February 16 and February 21. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Frontdoor Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Frontdoor Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)’s Major holders

Frontdoor Inc. insiders hold 0.22% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 107.11% of the shares at 107.35% float percentage. In total, 107.11% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 8.26 million shares (or 9.75% of shares), all amounting to roughly $346.11 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Janus Henderson Group PLC with 7.37 million shares, or about 8.70% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $308.79 million.

We also have Janus Henderson Enterprise Fund and Eaton Vance Atlanta Capital SMID-Cap Fd as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Frontdoor Inc. (FTDR) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, Janus Henderson Enterprise Fund holds roughly 3.44 million shares. This is just over 4.06% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $144.03 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.71 million, or 3.20% of the shares, all valued at about 113.63 million.