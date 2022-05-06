After A Decline Of -389.66% From The High, Can Teladoc Health Inc. (NYSE: TDOC) Recover Quickly?

Teladoc Health Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)’s traded shares stood at 12.43 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.70. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $35.60, to imply a decrease of -9.78% or -$3.86 in intraday trading. The TDOC share’s 52-week high remains $174.32, putting it -389.66% down since that peak but still an impressive 19.24% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $28.75. The company has a valuation of $5.69B, with average of 7.04 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Teladoc Health Inc. (TDOC), translating to a mean rating of 2.30. Of 31 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give TDOC a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 22 advise Hold as 8 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.58.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

Teladoc Health Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) trade information

After registering a -9.78% downside in the last session, Teladoc Health Inc. (TDOC) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 39.88 this Thursday, 05/05/22, dropping -9.78% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 6.24%, and -50.01% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -61.23%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $51.77, implying an increase of 31.23% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $25.00 and $141.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, TDOC has been trading -296.07% off suggested target high and 29.78% from its likely low.

Teladoc Health Inc. (TDOC) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Teladoc Health Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Teladoc Health Inc. (TDOC) shares are -76.93% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -3,151.13% against 6.90%. Revenue is forecast to grow 81.10% this quarter before jumping 61.80% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 84.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 21 analysts is $543.36 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 17 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $592.63 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $383.32 million and $451.92 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 41.80% before jumping 31.10% in the following quarter.

TDOC Dividends

Teladoc Health Inc. has its next earnings report out between April 26 and May 02. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Teladoc Health Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Teladoc Health Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)’s Major holders

Teladoc Health Inc. insiders hold 5.64% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 80.89% of the shares at 85.73% float percentage. In total, 80.89% institutions holds shares in the company, led by ARK Investment Management, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 18.92 million shares (or 11.82% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.74 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 13.01 million shares, or about 8.13% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $1.65 billion.

We also have ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Teladoc Health Inc. (TDOC) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2021, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF holds roughly 10.46 million shares. This is just over 6.53% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $960.42 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 4.06 million, or 2.53% of the shares, all valued at about 514.54 million.