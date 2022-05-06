A Look At Campbell Soup Company (NYSE: CPB): How Much Is It Worth And How Should It Be Assessed?

Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB)’s traded shares stood at 1.32 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.41. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $49.07, to imply an increase of 0.93% or $0.45 in intraday trading. The CPB share’s 52-week high remains $50.52, putting it -2.95% down since that peak but still an impressive 18.97% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $39.76. The company has a valuation of $14.99B, with an average of 2.37 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.34 million shares over the past 3 months.

Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) trade information

After registering a 0.93% upside in the latest session, Campbell Soup Company (CPB) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 49.58 this Thursday, 05/05/22, jumping 0.93% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.73%, and 8.33% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 11.87%. Short interest in Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) saw shorts transact 14.89 million shares and set a 5.84 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $44.75, implying a decrease of -9.65% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $38.00 and $51.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CPB has been trading -3.93% off suggested target high and 22.56% from its likely low.

Campbell Soup Company (CPB) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Campbell Soup Company share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Campbell Soup Company (CPB) shares are 16.96% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -6.71% against 6.30%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -15.50% this quarter before jumping 8.80% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -0.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 12 analysts is $2.25 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Apr 2022, a total of 12 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $2.03 billion.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 12.80% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 69.70% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0.84% annually.

CPB Dividends

Campbell Soup Company has its next earnings report out between March 08 and March 14. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Campbell Soup Company has a forward dividend ratio of 1.48, with the share yield ticking at 3.04% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 3.14%.

Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB)’s Major holders

Campbell Soup Company insiders hold 35.50% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 52.52% of the shares at 81.44% float percentage. In total, 52.52% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 22.37 million shares (or 7.41% of shares), all amounting to roughly $935.11 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 16.26 million shares, or about 5.39% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $679.82 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Invesco Diversified Dividend Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Campbell Soup Company (CPB) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 5.6 million shares. This is just over 1.85% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $233.93 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 4.33 million, or 1.43% of the shares, all valued at about 172.91 million.