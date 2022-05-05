Zomedica Corp. (AMEX:ZOM) Up 8.0% Since 52-Week Low; YTD Fall -19.41% – Here’s What You Need To Do

Zomedica Corp. (AMEX:ZOM)’s traded shares stood at 14.1 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.50. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.25, to imply an increase of 3.91% or $0.01 in intraday trading. The ZOM share’s 52-week high remains $1.06, putting it -324.0% down since that peak but still an impressive 8.0% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.23. The company has a valuation of $245.00M, with an average of 14.63 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 18.08 million shares over the past 3 months.

Zomedica Corp. (AMEX:ZOM) trade information

After registering a 3.91% upside in the last session, Zomedica Corp. (ZOM) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.2598 this Wednesday, 05/04/22, jumping 3.91% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 2.92%, and -27.29% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -19.41%. Short interest in Zomedica Corp. (AMEX:ZOM) saw shorts transact 94.9 million shares and set a 8.56 days time to cover.

Zomedica Corp. (ZOM) estimates and forecasts

Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2021, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.1 million.

ZOM Dividends

Zomedica Corp. has its next earnings report out between February 24 and February 28. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Zomedica Corp. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Zomedica Corp. (AMEX:ZOM)’s Major holders

Zomedica Corp. insiders hold 2.63% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 16.20% of the shares at 16.64% float percentage. In total, 16.20% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 41.64 million shares (or 38.54% of shares), all amounting to roughly $12.76 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is State Street Corporation with 28.73 million shares, or about 26.59% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $8.81 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Zomedica Corp. (ZOM) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 26.21 million shares. This is just over 24.26% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $8.03 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 23.59 million, or 21.84% of the shares, all valued at about 7.23 million.