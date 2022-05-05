Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ: WKHS) Stocks Fall -24.08% YTD; What Next For It?

Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS)’s traded shares stood at 5.7 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.91. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $3.31, to imply an increase of 3.76% or $0.12 in intraday trading. The WKHS share’s 52-week high remains $18.59, putting it -461.63% down since that peak but still an impressive 22.05% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.58. The company has a valuation of $518.71M, with average of 5.61 million shares over the past 3 months.

Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) trade information

After registering a 3.76% upside in the last session, Workhorse Group Inc. (WKHS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 3.33 this Wednesday, 05/04/22, jumping 3.76% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 9.60%, and -38.01% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -24.08%.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

Workhorse Group Inc. (WKHS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Workhorse Group Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Workhorse Group Inc. (WKHS) shares are -57.40% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 84.94% against 7.00%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -104.30% this quarter before jumping 84.70% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -11.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 6 analysts is $80k. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 5 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.01 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $652k and $521k respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -87.70% before jumping 93.90% in the following quarter.

WKHS Dividends

Workhorse Group Inc. has its next earnings report out between February 28 and March 04. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Workhorse Group Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS)’s Major holders

Workhorse Group Inc. insiders hold 12.81% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 30.89% of the shares at 35.43% float percentage. In total, 30.89% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 8.53 million shares (or 5.47% of shares), all amounting to roughly $65.26 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 5.63 million shares, or about 3.61% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $43.04 million.

We also have Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Workhorse Group Inc. (WKHS) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30, 2021, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF holds roughly 3.39 million shares. This is just over 2.18% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $22.84 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.13 million, or 2.01% of the shares, all valued at about 23.97 million.