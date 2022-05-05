Why Accolade Inc. (NASDAQ: ACCD) Is Worth Including On Your Watchlist

Accolade Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD)’s traded shares stood at 3.72 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $6.30, to imply an increase of 4.83% or $0.29 in intraday trading. The ACCD share’s 52-week high remains $55.47, putting it -780.48% down since that peak but still an impressive 26.83% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $4.61. The company has a valuation of $839.16M, with average of 1.46 million shares over the past 3 months.

Accolade Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) trade information

After registering a 4.83% upside in the last session, Accolade Inc. (ACCD) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 12.48 this Wednesday, 05/04/22, jumping 4.83% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -48.70%, and -66.67% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -76.10%.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

Accolade Inc. (ACCD) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Accolade Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Accolade Inc. (ACCD) shares are -84.16% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -0.70% against 19.20%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -131.20% this quarter before falling -68.20% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 79.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 11 analysts is $75.89 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Feb 2022, a total of 11 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $97.71 million.

ACCD Dividends

Accolade Inc. has its next earnings report out on January 10. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Accolade Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Accolade Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD)’s Major holders

Accolade Inc. insiders hold 3.66% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 78.84% of the shares at 81.84% float percentage. In total, 78.84% institutions holds shares in the company, led by ARK Investment Management, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 5.03 million shares (or 7.51% of shares), all amounting to roughly $132.57 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 4.92 million shares, or about 7.34% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $207.35 million.

We also have ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Accolade Inc. (ACCD) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2021, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF holds roughly 5.0 million shares. This is just over 7.46% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $131.74 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.5 million, or 2.24% of the shares, all valued at about 63.33 million.