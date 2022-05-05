What Could Change After Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. (NASDAQ: SFM) Gains 12.15% From The High-Point?

Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)’s traded shares stood at 7.28 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.37. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $24.11, to imply a decrease of -23.09% or -$7.24 in intraday trading. The SFM share’s 52-week high remains $35.34, putting it -46.58% down since that peak but still an impressive 12.15% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $21.18. The company has a valuation of $3.46B, with an average of 1.98 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.75 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. (SFM), translating to a mean rating of 3.00. Of 20 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 4 analyst(s) give SFM a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 9 advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. 3 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.29.

Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) trade information

After registering a -23.09% downside in the latest session, Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. (SFM) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 31.66 this Wednesday, 05/04/22, dropping -23.09% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 4.29%, and -2.31% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 5.63%. Short interest in Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) saw shorts transact 16.57 million shares and set a 8.74 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $28.80, implying an increase of 16.28% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $21.00 and $37.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SFM has been trading -53.46% off suggested target high and 12.9% from its likely low.

Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. (SFM) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. (SFM) shares are 41.22% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 6.19% against 10.20%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -50.00% this quarter before falling -5.70% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -6.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 17 analysts is $1.46 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 11 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.61 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $1.6 billion and $1.58 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -8.80% before jumping 2.50% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 20.40% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a -13.50% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 7.06% annually.

SFM Dividends

Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. has its next earnings report out between February 23 and February 28. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)’s Major holders

Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. insiders hold 0.50% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 113.19% of the shares at 113.77% float percentage. In total, 113.19% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 13.66 million shares (or 12.17% of shares), all amounting to roughly $316.52 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 11.15 million shares, or about 9.93% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $258.39 million.

We also have Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. (SFM) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30, 2021, Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund holds roughly 3.62 million shares. This is just over 3.23% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $80.25 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.24 million, or 2.89% of the shares, all valued at about 75.11 million.