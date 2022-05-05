Vinco Ventures Inc. (NASDAQ: BBIG): What It’s Worth And What To Do About It

Vinco Ventures Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIG)’s traded shares stood at 11.45 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.49. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.66, to imply an increase of 3.50% or $0.09 in intraday trading. The BBIG share’s 52-week high remains $12.49, putting it -369.55% down since that peak but still an impressive 27.07% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.94. The company has a valuation of $480.08M, with an average of 12.62 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 22.48 million shares over the past 3 months.

Vinco Ventures Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIG) trade information

After registering a 3.50% upside in the last session, Vinco Ventures Inc. (BBIG) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.69 this Wednesday, 05/04/22, jumping 3.50% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 16.16%, and -13.07% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 11.76%. Short interest in Vinco Ventures Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIG) saw shorts transact 33.51 million shares and set a 1.29 days time to cover.

Vinco Ventures Inc. (BBIG) estimates and forecasts

BBIG Dividends

Vinco Ventures Inc. has its next earnings report out on November 22. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Vinco Ventures Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Vinco Ventures Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIG)’s Major holders

Vinco Ventures Inc. insiders hold 9.92% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 12.30% of the shares at 13.66% float percentage. In total, 12.30% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 8.81 million shares (or 6.43% of shares), all amounting to roughly $56.47 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 2.51 million shares, or about 1.83% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $16.08 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Vinco Ventures Inc. (BBIG) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 1.68 million shares. This is just over 1.23% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $10.79 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.7 million, or 0.51% of the shares, all valued at about 4.49 million.