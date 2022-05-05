V.F. Corporation (NYSE: VFC) Could Increase In Price By -94.39% Or More

V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC)’s traded shares stood at 1.31 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.46. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $49.90, to imply a decrease of -4.13% or -$2.15 in intraday trading. The VFC share’s 52-week high remains $90.58, putting it -81.52% down since that peak but still an impressive -0.8% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $50.30. The company has a valuation of $20.72B, with an average of 3.53 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.21 million shares over the past 3 months.

V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) trade information

After registering a -4.13% downside in the latest session, V.F. Corporation (VFC) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 53.90 this Wednesday, 05/04/22, dropping -4.13% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -0.82%, and -8.57% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -28.91%. Short interest in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) saw shorts transact 12.86 million shares and set a 4.97 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $71.15, implying an increase of 29.87% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $46.00 and $97.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, VFC has been trading -94.39% off suggested target high and 7.82% from its likely low.

V.F. Corporation (VFC) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing V.F. Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. V.F. Corporation (VFC) shares are -27.78% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 144.27% against 7.60%. Revenue is forecast to grow 31.20% this quarter before jumping 114.80% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 29.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 20 analysts is $3.61 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 20 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $2.96 billion.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -18.70% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a -32.40% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 44.77% annually.

VFC Dividends

V.F. Corporation has its next earnings report out between January 25 and January 31. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. V.F. Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 2.00, with the share yield ticking at 3.84% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 2.50%.

V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC)’s Major holders

V.F. Corporation insiders hold 0.23% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 85.89% of the shares at 86.09% float percentage. In total, 85.89% institutions holds shares in the company, led by PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 78.56 million shares (or 20.00% of shares), all amounting to roughly $5.26 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 28.96 million shares, or about 7.37% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $1.94 billion.

We also have Washington Mutual Investors Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the V.F. Corporation (VFC) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30, 2021, Washington Mutual Investors Fund holds roughly 11.7 million shares. This is just over 2.98% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $852.89 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 9.97 million, or 2.54% of the shares, all valued at about 667.75 million.