Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE: TRQ) Is One Stock You Should Watch

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ)’s traded shares stood at 1.14 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.84. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $27.36, to imply a decrease of -2.56% or -$0.72 in intraday trading. The TRQ share’s 52-week high remains $30.89, putting it -12.9% down since that peak but still an impressive 64.36% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $9.75. The company has a valuation of $5.78B, with average of 1.15 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TRQ), translating to a mean rating of 3.00. Of 6 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give TRQ a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.59.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) trade information

After registering a -2.56% downside in the latest session, Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TRQ) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 28.38 this Wednesday, 05/04/22, dropping -2.56% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -0.25%, and -8.38% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 70.70%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $32.89, implying an increase of 16.81% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $25.26 and $35.22 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, TRQ has been trading -28.73% off suggested target high and 7.68% from its likely low.

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TRQ) estimates and forecasts

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $511.76 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $391.15 million.

TRQ Dividends

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. has its next earnings report out between March 07 and March 11. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ)’s Major holders

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. insiders hold 50.81% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 37.06% of the shares at 75.35% float percentage. In total, 37.06% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Pentwater Capital Management Lp. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 18.72 million shares (or 9.30% of shares), all amounting to roughly $276.28 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Kopernik Global Investors, LLC with 11.51 million shares, or about 5.72% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $169.82 million.

We also have Advisors Inner Circle Fund II-Kopernik Global All Cap Fund and Victory Portfolios-Victory Global Natural Resources Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TRQ) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30, 2021, Advisors Inner Circle Fund II-Kopernik Global All Cap Fund holds roughly 4.55 million shares. This is just over 2.26% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $57.69 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.59 million, or 1.29% of the shares, all valued at about 38.24 million.