Trinity Place Holdings Inc. (AMEX: TPHS) Has Slid Negatively For The Year To Date, Predicting What Will Happen Next

Trinity Place Holdings Inc. (AMEX:TPHS)’s traded shares stood at 0.75 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.56. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $1.30, to imply a decrease of -5.78% or -$0.08 in intraday trading. The TPHS share’s 52-week high remains $2.98, putting it -129.23% down since that peak but still an impressive 9.23% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.18. The company has a valuation of $50.68M, with an average of 39070.0 shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 18.74K shares over the past 3 months.

Trinity Place Holdings Inc. (AMEX:TPHS) trade information

After registering a -5.78% downside in the latest session, Trinity Place Holdings Inc. (TPHS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.4600 this Wednesday, 05/04/22, dropping -5.78% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 7.36%, and -24.36% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -24.73%. Short interest in Trinity Place Holdings Inc. (AMEX:TPHS) saw shorts transact 0.11 million shares and set a 3.56 days time to cover.

Trinity Place Holdings Inc. (TPHS) estimates and forecasts

TPHS Dividends

Trinity Place Holdings Inc. has its next earnings report out in June. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Trinity Place Holdings Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Trinity Place Holdings Inc. (AMEX:TPHS)’s Major holders

Trinity Place Holdings Inc. insiders hold 19.11% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 56.10% of the shares at 69.34% float percentage. In total, 56.10% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Price, Michael F. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 6.71 million shares (or 19.02% of shares), all amounting to roughly $13.15 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Third Avenue Management, LLC with 6.08 million shares, or about 17.24% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $11.92 million.

We also have Third Avenue Real Estate Value Fund and Teton Westwood Mighty Mites Fd as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Trinity Place Holdings Inc. (TPHS) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30, 2021, Third Avenue Real Estate Value Fund holds roughly 5.1 million shares. This is just over 14.45% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $10.24 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.46 million, or 1.31% of the shares, all valued at about 0.9 million.