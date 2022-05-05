This Is A Time To Invest In Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: PTEN)

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)’s traded shares stood at 3.07 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.48. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $17.57, to imply an increase of 3.90% or $0.66 in intraday trading. The PTEN share’s 52-week high remains $18.77, putting it -6.83% down since that peak but still an impressive 63.35% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $6.44. The company has a valuation of $4.01B, with average of 4.45 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (PTEN), translating to a mean rating of 2.10. Of 16 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 2 analyst(s) give PTEN a Sell rating. 2 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 10 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.35.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) trade information

After registering a 3.90% upside in the last session, Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (PTEN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 17.68 this Wednesday, 05/04/22, jumping 3.90% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 8.26%, and 10.09% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 107.93%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $19.38, implying an increase of 9.34% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $11.00 and $24.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, PTEN has been trading -36.6% off suggested target high and 37.39% from its likely low.

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (PTEN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (PTEN) shares are 95.01% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 89.12% against 56.70%. Revenue is forecast to grow 38.60% this quarter before jumping 47.40% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 17.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 10 analysts is $436.08 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 7 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $486.61 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $220.8 million and $240.93 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 97.50% before jumping 102.00% in the following quarter.

PTEN Dividends

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. has its next earnings report out between April 27 and May 02. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.08, with the share yield ticking at 0.46% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)’s Major holders

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. insiders hold 3.65% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 83.44% of the shares at 86.61% float percentage. In total, 83.44% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 30.76 million shares (or 14.30% of shares), all amounting to roughly $276.87 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 21.14 million shares, or about 9.83% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $190.24 million.

We also have VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Oil Services ETF and iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (PTEN) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30, 2021, VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Oil Services ETF holds roughly 14.69 million shares. This is just over 6.83% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $125.75 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 12.73 million, or 5.92% of the shares, all valued at about 109.01 million.