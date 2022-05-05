This Is A Time To Invest In Mullen Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: MULN)

Mullen Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN)’s traded shares stood at 41.28 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.70. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.29, to imply a decrease of -3.01% or -$0.04 in intraday trading. The MULN share’s 52-week high remains $15.90, putting it -1132.56% down since that peak but still an impressive 59.69% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.52. The company has a valuation of $378.50M, with average of 140.79 million shares over the past 3 months.

Mullen Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN) trade information

After registering a -3.01% downside in the last session, Mullen Automotive Inc. (MULN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.4500 this Wednesday, 05/04/22, dropping -3.01% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -4.44%, and -54.90% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -75.33%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $23.00, implying an increase of 94.39% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $23.00 and $23.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, MULN has been trading -1682.95% off suggested target high and -1682.95% from its likely low.

Mullen Automotive Inc. (MULN) estimates and forecasts

Revenue is forecast to grow 300.00% this quarter before jumping 146.40% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 100.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $37.3 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2021, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $37.1 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $14.8 million and $19.41 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 152.00% before jumping 91.10% in the following quarter.

MULN Dividends

Mullen Automotive Inc. has its next earnings report out between March 29 and April 04. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Mullen Automotive Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Mullen Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN)’s Major holders

Mullen Automotive Inc. insiders hold 36.03% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 3.81% of the shares at 5.96% float percentage. In total, 3.81% institutions holds shares in the company.