This Is A Time To Invest In Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE: APO)

Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE:APO)’s traded shares stood at 3.01 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.64. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $54.89, to imply an increase of 2.30% or $1.23 in intraday trading. The APO share’s 52-week high remains $81.07, putting it -47.7% down since that peak but still an impressive 9.56% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $49.64. The company has a valuation of $33.85B, with average of 3.44 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Apollo Global Management Inc. (APO), translating to a mean rating of 2.40. Of 15 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give APO a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as 10 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $1.17.

Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE:APO) trade information

After registering a 2.30% upside in the latest session, Apollo Global Management Inc. (APO) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 56.30 this Wednesday, 05/04/22, jumping 2.30% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 5.38%, and -15.31% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -25.91%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $77.63, implying an increase of 29.29% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $63.00 and $100.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, APO has been trading -82.18% off suggested target high and -14.78% from its likely low.

Apollo Global Management Inc. (APO) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Apollo Global Management Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Apollo Global Management Inc. (APO) shares are -29.78% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 18.42% against -2.90%. Revenue is forecast to grow 62.50% this quarter before jumping 77.30% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 71.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $1.12 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $872.35 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $715.85 million and $646.32 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 55.90% before jumping 35.00% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 24.80% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 131.20% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 17.54% annually.

APO Dividends

Apollo Global Management Inc. has its next earnings report out between February 01 and February 07. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Apollo Global Management Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 1.60, with the share yield ticking at 2.98% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE:APO)’s Major holders

Apollo Global Management Inc. insiders hold 32.30% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 32.51% of the shares at 48.02% float percentage. In total, 32.51% institutions holds shares in the company.