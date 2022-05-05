There Has Been A -6.81% Decline For EQRx Inc. (NASDAQ: EQRX). So What’s Next?

EQRx Inc. (NASDAQ:EQRX)’s traded shares stood at 1.04 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $4.38, to imply a decrease of -6.81% or -$0.32 in intraday trading. The EQRX share’s 52-week high remains $11.10, putting it -153.42% down since that peak but still an impressive 39.95% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.63. The company has a valuation of $2.22B, with average of 1.39 million shares over the past 3 months.

EQRx Inc. (NASDAQ:EQRX) trade information

After registering a -6.81% downside in the last session, EQRx Inc. (EQRX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 5.64 this Wednesday, 05/04/22, dropping -6.81% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -8.75%, and 1.86% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -35.78%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $5.60, implying an increase of 21.79% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $5.60 and $5.60 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, EQRX has been trading -27.85% off suggested target high and -27.85% from its likely low.

EQRx Inc. (EQRX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing EQRx Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. EQRx Inc. (EQRX) shares are -56.02% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -232.26% against 11.80%.

EQRX Dividends

EQRx Inc. has its next earnings report out in June. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. EQRx Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

EQRx Inc. (NASDAQ:EQRX)’s Major holders

EQRx Inc. insiders hold 16.35% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 51.80% of the shares at 61.92% float percentage. In total, 51.80% institutions holds shares in the company, led by SB Management Ltd. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 43.18 million shares (or 8.85% of shares), all amounting to roughly $294.46 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Casdin Capital, LLC with 39.53 million shares, or about 8.11% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $269.58 million.

We also have Price (T.Rowe) Health Sciences Fund and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the EQRx Inc. (EQRX) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2021, Price (T.Rowe) Health Sciences Fund holds roughly 2.11 million shares. This is just over 0.43% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $14.36 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.14 million, or 0.23% of the shares, all valued at about 7.8 million.