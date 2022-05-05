The Macerich Company (NYSE: MAC) Has Fallen -68.86% From Its Highs, What Comes Next?

The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)’s traded shares stood at 3.97 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.96. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $13.55, to imply a decrease of -3.28% or -$0.46 in intraday trading. The MAC share’s 52-week high remains $22.88, putting it -68.86% down since that peak but still an impressive 11.07% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $12.05. The company has a valuation of $3.15B, with an average of 3.22 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.98 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for The Macerich Company (MAC), translating to a mean rating of 3.20. Of 17 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 6 analyst(s) give MAC a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 7 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.04.

The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) trade information

After registering a -3.28% downside in the latest session, The Macerich Company (MAC) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 14.17 this Wednesday, 05/04/22, dropping -3.28% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 9.20%, and -9.26% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -18.92%. Short interest in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) saw shorts transact 26.74 million shares and set a 9.4 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $16.96, implying an increase of 20.11% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $13.50 and $27.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, MAC has been trading -99.26% off suggested target high and 0.37% from its likely low.

The Macerich Company (MAC) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing The Macerich Company share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. The Macerich Company (MAC) shares are -34.53% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -3.45% against 6.30%. Revenue is forecast to grow 77.80% this quarter before jumping 80.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -1.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $210.5 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $206.53 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $194.64 million and $190.42 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 8.10% before jumping 8.50% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -54.10% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 104.30% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0.21% annually.

MAC Dividends

The Macerich Company has its next earnings report out between February 09 and February 14. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. The Macerich Company has a forward dividend ratio of 0.60, with the share yield ticking at 4.28% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 9.57%.

The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)’s Major holders

The Macerich Company insiders hold 4.00% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 89.13% of the shares at 92.84% float percentage. In total, 89.13% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 30.84 million shares (or 14.48% of shares), all amounting to roughly $532.91 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 30.64 million shares, or about 14.38% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $529.5 million.

We also have Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and Smead Funds Trust-Smead Value Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the The Macerich Company (MAC) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30, 2021, Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund holds roughly 9.72 million shares. This is just over 4.56% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $175.85 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 8.19 million, or 3.85% of the shares, all valued at about 154.51 million.