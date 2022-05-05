The Hain Celestial Group Inc. (NASDAQ: HAIN) Down -16.65% From 52-Week Low; YTD Falls -21.22% – Here’s What To Do Now

The Hain Celestial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)’s traded shares stood at 1.43 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.71. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $27.33, to imply a decrease of -18.59% or -$6.24 in intraday trading. The HAIN share’s 52-week high remains $48.88, putting it -78.85% down since that peak but still an impressive -16.65% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $31.88. The company has a valuation of $3.15B, with an average of 0.67 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 703.00K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for The Hain Celestial Group Inc. (HAIN), translating to a mean rating of 2.20. Of 15 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give HAIN a Sell rating. 3 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 4 advise Hold as 8 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.36.

The Hain Celestial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) trade information

After registering a -18.59% downside in the latest session, The Hain Celestial Group Inc. (HAIN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 34.66 this Wednesday, 05/04/22, dropping -18.59% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -0.56%, and -3.17% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -21.22%. Short interest in The Hain Celestial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) saw shorts transact 4.3 million shares and set a 3.48 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $46.27, implying an increase of 40.93% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $38.00 and $63.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, HAIN has been trading -130.52% off suggested target high and -39.04% from its likely low.

The Hain Celestial Group Inc. (HAIN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing The Hain Celestial Group Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. The Hain Celestial Group Inc. (HAIN) shares are -25.57% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 4.83% against 7.20%. Revenue is forecast to grow 5.90% this quarter before jumping 15.90% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -1.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 9 analysts is $485.72 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 8 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $523.91 million.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 19.40% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 159.30% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 13.60% annually.

HAIN Dividends

The Hain Celestial Group Inc. has its next earnings report out on May 05. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. The Hain Celestial Group Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

The Hain Celestial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)’s Major holders

The Hain Celestial Group Inc. insiders hold 1.18% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 99.32% of the shares at 100.51% float percentage. In total, 99.32% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 8.83 million shares (or 9.67% of shares), all amounting to roughly $376.39 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 8.12 million shares, or about 8.89% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $346.12 million.

We also have iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the The Hain Celestial Group Inc. (HAIN) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2021, iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF holds roughly 2.57 million shares. This is just over 2.81% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $109.36 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.56 million, or 2.81% of the shares, all valued at about 109.19 million.