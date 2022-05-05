Stock Of Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SBH) Jumped By 0.38 Percent Over The Past Month, Is There Room For Upside?

Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SBH)’s traded shares stood at 2.7 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.37. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $14.66, to imply a decrease of -8.06% or -$1.29 in intraday trading. The SBH share’s 52-week high remains $25.66, putting it -75.03% down since that peak but still an impressive -1.5% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $14.88. The company has a valuation of $1.82B, with an average of 1.71 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.51 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. (SBH), translating to a mean rating of 2.50. Of 6 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give SBH a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 5 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.61.

Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SBH) trade information

After registering a -8.06% downside in the latest session, Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. (SBH) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 16.74 this Wednesday, 05/04/22, dropping -8.06% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 4.52%, and 0.38% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -13.60%. Short interest in Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SBH) saw shorts transact 10.77 million shares and set a 8.69 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $21.70, implying an increase of 32.44% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $18.00 and $30.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SBH has been trading -104.64% off suggested target high and -22.78% from its likely low.

Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. (SBH) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. (SBH) shares are -1.66% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 5.83% against 2.70%. Revenue is forecast to grow 22.00% this quarter before falling -1.80% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 3.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 5 analysts is $995.3 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 5 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $961.77 million.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 7.00% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 112.70% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 29.90% annually.

SBH Dividends

Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. has its next earnings report out between February 02 and February 07. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SBH)’s Major holders

Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. insiders hold 1.39% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 110.33% of the shares at 111.88% float percentage. In total, 110.33% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 17.61 million shares (or 15.58% of shares), all amounting to roughly $325.16 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is FMR, LLC with 16.99 million shares, or about 15.03% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $313.55 million.

We also have iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. (SBH) shares. Going by data provided on Nov 29, 2021, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF holds roughly 7.68 million shares. This is just over 6.80% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $150.48 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 6.22 million, or 5.50% of the shares, all valued at about 121.8 million.