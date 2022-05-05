Sono Group N.V. (NASDAQ: SEV) Wednesday’s Performance: Up 11.39% From The Lows, Now What?

Sono Group N.V. (NASDAQ:SEV)’s traded shares stood at 1.5 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $4.04, to imply an increase of 1.25% or $0.05 in intraday trading. The SEV share’s 52-week high remains $47.49, putting it -1075.5% down since that peak but still an impressive 11.39% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.58. The company has a valuation of $344.37M, with average of 2.94 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Sono Group N.V. (SEV), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 3 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give SEV a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.24.

Sono Group N.V. (NASDAQ:SEV) trade information

After registering a 1.25% upside in the last session, Sono Group N.V. (SEV) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 4.87 this Wednesday, 05/04/22, jumping 1.25% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -18.05%, and -25.46% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -58.05%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $10.87, implying an increase of 62.83% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $7.59 and $13.91 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SEV has been trading -244.31% off suggested target high and -87.87% from its likely low.

Sono Group N.V. (SEV) estimates and forecasts

Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2021, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $110k.

SEV Dividends

Sono Group N.V. has its next earnings report out in June. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Sono Group N.V. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Sono Group N.V. (NASDAQ:SEV)’s Major holders

Sono Group N.V. insiders hold 66.62% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 1.09% of the shares at 3.28% float percentage. In total, 1.09% institutions holds shares in the company.