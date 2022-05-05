Sonim Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SONM) Shares Fall :-2566.67% From The Trough – But Can It Keep Going?

Sonim Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM)’s traded shares stood at 31.34 million during the last session. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.75, to imply an increase of 13.74% or $0.09 in intraday trading. The SONM share’s 52-week high remains $7.95, putting it -960.0% down since that peak but still an impressive 37.33% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.47. The company has a valuation of $12.32M, with an average of 0.33 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.10 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Sonim Technologies Inc. (SONM), translating to a mean rating of 2.50. Of 2 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give SONM a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.6.

Sonim Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM) trade information

After registering a 13.74% upside in the latest session, Sonim Technologies Inc. (SONM) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.8683 this Wednesday, 05/04/22, jumping 13.74% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 10.57%, and -22.03% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -28.41%. Short interest in Sonim Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM) saw shorts transact 0.58 million shares and set a 0.44 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $20.00, implying an increase of 96.25% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $20.00 and $20.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SONM has been trading -2566.67% off suggested target high and -2566.67% from its likely low.

Sonim Technologies Inc. (SONM) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Sonim Technologies Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Sonim Technologies Inc. (SONM) shares are -70.14% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 68.14% against 22.70%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -14.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $14.5 million.

SONM Dividends

Sonim Technologies Inc. has its next earnings report out between March 08 and March 14. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Sonim Technologies Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Sonim Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM)’s Major holders

Sonim Technologies Inc. insiders hold 2.37% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 6.24% of the shares at 6.39% float percentage. In total, 6.24% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 0.25 million shares (or 1.54% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.67 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Jane Street Group, LLC with 95603.0 shares, or about 0.60% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $0.26 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Sonim Technologies Inc. (SONM) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 0.16 million shares. This is just over 0.98% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.42 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 87544.0, or 0.54% of the shares, all valued at about 0.24 million.