Should You Expect Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPP) To Recover From Its 61.54% Gain From Highs?

Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPP)’s traded shares stood at 20.55 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.04, to imply an increase of 15.54% or $0.14 in intraday trading. The IMPP share’s 52-week high remains $9.70, putting it -832.69% down since that peak but still an impressive 61.54% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.40, with average of 44.59 million shares over the past 3 months.

Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPP) trade information

After registering a 15.54% upside in the last session, Imperial Petroleum Inc. (IMPP) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.0600 this Wednesday, 05/04/22, jumping 15.54% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 8.84%, and -28.28% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -51.40%.

Imperial Petroleum Inc. (IMPP) estimates and forecasts

IMPP Dividends

Imperial Petroleum Inc. has its next earnings report out in June. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Imperial Petroleum Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPP)’s Major holders

Imperial Petroleum Inc. insiders hold 21.62% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 8.29% of the shares at 10.57% float percentage. In total, 8.29% institutions holds shares in the company.