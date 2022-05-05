Should You Expect A Quick Recovery From AppHarvest Inc. (NASDAQ: APPH) After -484.39% Decline From High?

AppHarvest Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH)’s traded shares stood at 4.17 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $3.46, to imply a decrease of -1.14% or -$0.04 in intraday trading. The APPH share’s 52-week high remains $20.22, putting it -484.39% down since that peak but still an impressive 24.28% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.62. The company has a valuation of $367.45M, with average of 2.03 million shares over the past 3 months.

AppHarvest Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH) trade information

After registering a -1.14% downside in the last session, AppHarvest Inc. (APPH) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 4.45 this Wednesday, 05/04/22, dropping -1.14% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -20.09%, and -33.33% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -11.05%.

AppHarvest Inc. (APPH) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing AppHarvest Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. AppHarvest Inc. (APPH) shares are -39.93% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 8.46% against 19.20%.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $2.3 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $6.3 million.

APPH Dividends

AppHarvest Inc. has its next earnings report out between January 27 and January 31. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. AppHarvest Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

AppHarvest Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH)’s Major holders

AppHarvest Inc. insiders hold 25.28% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 43.93% of the shares at 58.80% float percentage. In total, 43.93% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Inclusive Capital Partners, LP. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 8.8 million shares (or 8.73% of shares), all amounting to roughly $57.37 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 5.68 million shares, or about 5.64% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $37.03 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the AppHarvest Inc. (APPH) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 1.75 million shares. This is just over 1.74% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $11.41 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.61 million, or 1.60% of the shares, all valued at about 9.71 million.