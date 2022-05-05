Should Rapid7 Inc. (NASDAQ: RPD) Rally After -86.47% Drop From High?

Rapid7 Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)’s traded shares stood at 1.41 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.37. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $77.76, to imply a decrease of -17.90% or -$16.95 in intraday trading. The RPD share’s 52-week high remains $145.00, putting it -86.47% down since that peak but still an impressive 6.17% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $72.96. The company has a valuation of $5.75B, with an average of 0.44 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 501.06K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Rapid7 Inc. (RPD), translating to a mean rating of 1.90. Of 17 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give RPD a Sell rating. 3 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as 11 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.16.

Rapid7 Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) trade information

After registering a -17.90% downside in the latest session, Rapid7 Inc. (RPD) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 101.09 this Wednesday, 05/04/22, dropping -17.90% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -3.81%, and -16.91% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -19.53%. Short interest in Rapid7 Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) saw shorts transact 4.49 million shares and set a 8.23 days time to cover.

Rapid7 Inc. (RPD) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Rapid7 Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Rapid7 Inc. (RPD) shares are -23.03% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 360.00% against 5.40%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -128.60% this quarter before jumping 33.30% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 28.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 14 analysts is $145.71 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 13 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $147.24 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $113.16 million and $117.45 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 28.80% before jumping 25.40% in the following quarter.

RPD Dividends

Rapid7 Inc. has its next earnings report out between February 07 and February 11. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Rapid7 Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Rapid7 Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)’s Major holders

Rapid7 Inc. insiders hold 1.28% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 102.67% of the shares at 104.00% float percentage. In total, 102.67% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 5.19 million shares (or 8.93% of shares), all amounting to roughly $610.23 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 4.69 million shares, or about 8.08% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $551.98 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Rapid7 Inc. (RPD) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 1.53 million shares. This is just over 2.63% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $179.8 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.37 million, or 2.36% of the shares, all valued at about 161.32 million.