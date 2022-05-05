Rivian Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: RIVN): At Current Prices, Does It Make Sense To Wait?

Rivian Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)’s traded shares stood at 15.98 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $33.92, to imply an increase of 6.03% or $1.93 in intraday trading. The RIVN share’s 52-week high remains $179.47, putting it -429.1% down since that peak but still an impressive 13.56% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $29.32. The company has a valuation of $32.51B, with average of 17.90 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 17 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 2 analyst(s) give RIVN a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 5 advise Hold as 9 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$1.64.

Rivian Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) trade information

After registering a 6.03% upside in the last session, Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 34.28 this Wednesday, 05/04/22, jumping 6.03% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 8.65%, and -27.10% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -67.29%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $73.43, implying an increase of 53.81% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $35.00 and $112.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, RIVN has been trading -230.19% off suggested target high and -3.18% from its likely low.

Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Rivian Automotive Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 9 analysts is $61.67 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 9 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $380.53 million.

RIVN Dividends

Rivian Automotive Inc. has its next earnings report out on December 16. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Rivian Automotive Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Rivian Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)’s Major holders

Rivian Automotive Inc. insiders hold 16.88% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 66.16% of the shares at 79.59% float percentage. In total, 66.16% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 162.08 million shares (or 18.16% of shares), all amounting to roughly $16.81 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Amazon.com, Inc. with 158.36 million shares, or about 17.74% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $16.42 billion.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Blue Chip Growth Fund Inc. as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 5.02 million shares. This is just over 0.56% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $520.64 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 4.24 million, or 0.47% of the shares, all valued at about 439.18 million.