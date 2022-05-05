RedBall Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: RBAC) Is A Chance For Risk-Tolerant Investors

RedBall Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RBAC)’s traded shares stood at 1.47 million during the last session. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $9.96, to imply an increase of 0.20% or $0.02 in intraday trading. The RBAC share’s 52-week high remains $10.50, putting it -5.42% down since that peak but still an impressive 2.71% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $9.69. The company has a valuation of $714.39M, with an average of 0.24 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 150.52K shares over the past 3 months.

RedBall Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RBAC) trade information

After registering a 0.20% upside in the latest session, RedBall Acquisition Corp. (RBAC) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 9.96 this Wednesday, 05/04/22, jumping 0.20% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -0.10%, and 0.20% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 0.20%. Short interest in RedBall Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RBAC) saw shorts transact 0.44 million shares and set a 1.13 days time to cover.

RedBall Acquisition Corp. (RBAC) estimates and forecasts

RBAC Dividends

RedBall Acquisition Corp. has its next earnings report out in June. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. RedBall Acquisition Corp. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

RedBall Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RBAC)’s Major holders

RedBall Acquisition Corp. insiders hold 0.00% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 80.25% of the shares at 80.25% float percentage. In total, 80.25% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Shaw D.E. & Co., Inc. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 3.32 million shares (or 5.77% of shares), all amounting to roughly $32.94 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Millennium Management LLC with 3.24 million shares, or about 5.64% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $32.16 million.

We also have Blackstone Alternative Multi-Strategy Fund and Merger Fund, The as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the RedBall Acquisition Corp. (RBAC) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, Blackstone Alternative Multi-Strategy Fund holds roughly 0.47 million shares. This is just over 0.81% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $4.58 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.34 million, or 0.59% of the shares, all valued at about 3.31 million.