Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE: PXD) Stock Has Gained 0.01% Over The Month – Is There Room For Growth?

Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD)’s traded shares stood at 1.78 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.59. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $254.77, to imply an increase of 0.79% or $1.99 in intraday trading. The PXD share’s 52-week high remains $260.00, putting it -2.05% down since that peak but still an impressive 49.59% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $128.44. The company has a valuation of $61.82B, with an average of 2.08 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.52 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD), translating to a mean rating of 1.90. Of 34 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give PXD a Sell rating. 4 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 8 advise Hold as 22 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $4.74.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) trade information

After registering a 0.79% upside in the latest session, Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 259.79 this Wednesday, 05/04/22, jumping 0.79% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 9.13%, and 0.01% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 40.85%. Short interest in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) saw shorts transact 5.87 million shares and set a 2.4 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $299.22, implying an increase of 14.86% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $234.00 and $400.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, PXD has been trading -57.0% off suggested target high and 8.15% from its likely low.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Pioneer Natural Resources Company share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD) shares are 37.30% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 146.08% against 34.60%. Revenue is forecast to grow 343.00% this quarter before jumping 197.70% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 198.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 12 analysts is $3.21 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 12 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $3.11 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $1.01 billion and $1.49 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 216.60% before jumping 108.10% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 35.50% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 810.30% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 17.08% annually.

PXD Dividends

Pioneer Natural Resources Company has its next earnings report out between February 21 and February 25. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Pioneer Natural Resources Company has a forward dividend ratio of 5.52, with the share yield ticking at 2.18% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.83%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD)’s Major holders

Pioneer Natural Resources Company insiders hold 0.58% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 89.05% of the shares at 89.57% float percentage. In total, 89.05% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 24.2 million shares (or 9.97% of shares), all amounting to roughly $4.4 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 17.9 million shares, or about 7.37% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $3.25 billion.

We also have American Balanced Fund and Washington Mutual Investors Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2021, American Balanced Fund holds roughly 6.73 million shares. This is just over 2.77% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.22 billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 6.6 million, or 2.72% of the shares, all valued at about 1.23 billion.