Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE: PM): How Can A Stock Be Up 5.85% Year To Date, But Still Loser

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)’s traded shares stood at 1.48 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.72. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $99.93, to imply a decrease of -0.63% or -$0.63 in intraday trading. The PM share’s 52-week high remains $112.48, putting it -12.56% down since that peak but still an impressive 14.3% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $85.64. The company has a valuation of $159.63B, with an average of 4.74 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 6.55 million shares over the past 3 months.

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) trade information

After registering a -0.63% downside in the latest session, Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 102.96 this Wednesday, 05/04/22, dropping -0.63% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -1.11%, and 4.45% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 5.85%. Short interest in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) saw shorts transact 8.24 million shares and set a 1.38 days time to cover.

Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Philip Morris International Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) shares are 6.96% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -9.05% against -1.80%. Revenue is forecast to grow 6.30% this quarter before falling -1.30% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 9.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 8 analysts is $7.84 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 5 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $7.66 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $7.44 billion and $7.27 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 5.40% before jumping 5.40% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 5.40% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 13.00% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 5.15% annually.

PM Dividends

Philip Morris International Inc. has its next earnings report out between April 18 and April 22. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Philip Morris International Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 5.00, with the share yield ticking at 4.97% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 5.17%.

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)’s Major holders

Philip Morris International Inc. insiders hold 0.19% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 75.95% of the shares at 76.09% float percentage. In total, 75.95% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 125.44 million shares (or 8.06% of shares), all amounting to roughly $11.89 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 91.93 million shares, or about 5.90% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $8.71 billion.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and American Balanced Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 44.04 million shares. This is just over 2.83% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $4.17 billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 39.21 million, or 2.52% of the shares, all valued at about 3.72 billion.