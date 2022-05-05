Organon & Co. (NYSE: OGN) Is Up 2.38% Over The Last Week, But Will It Continue To Climb?

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)’s traded shares stood at 1.81 million during the last session. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $34.63, to imply an increase of 4.35% or $1.44 in intraday trading. The OGN share’s 52-week high remains $39.47, putting it -13.98% down since that peak but still an impressive 21.31% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $27.25. The company has a valuation of $8.59B, with an average of 1.61 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.17 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Organon & Co. (OGN), translating to a mean rating of 2.30. Of 8 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give OGN a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 5 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $1.28.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) trade information

After registering a 4.35% upside in the latest session, Organon & Co. (OGN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 35.18 this Wednesday, 05/04/22, jumping 4.35% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 2.38%, and -4.41% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 9.00%. Short interest in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) saw shorts transact 4.94 million shares and set a 2.65 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $39.29, implying an increase of 11.86% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $35.00 and $44.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, OGN has been trading -27.06% off suggested target high and -1.07% from its likely low.

Organon & Co. (OGN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Organon & Co. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Organon & Co. (OGN) shares are -9.04% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -17.43% against 6.90%.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 5 analysts is $1.57 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.59 billion.

OGN Dividends

Organon & Co. has its next earnings report out on November 11. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Organon & Co. has a forward dividend ratio of 1.12, with the share yield ticking at 3.37% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)’s Major holders

Organon & Co. insiders hold 0.02% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 72.44% of the shares at 72.45% float percentage. In total, 72.44% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 28.77 million shares (or 11.35% of shares), all amounting to roughly $876.19 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 16.9 million shares, or about 6.67% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $514.62 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Organon & Co. (OGN) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 7.19 million shares. This is just over 2.83% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $235.69 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 6.32 million, or 2.49% of the shares, all valued at about 207.34 million.