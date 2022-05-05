ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) Is Worth Considering At $1.60

ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV)’s traded shares stood at 1.27 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.70. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.60, to imply an increase of 10.34% or $0.15 in intraday trading. The OBSV share’s 52-week high remains $3.58, putting it -123.75% down since that peak but still an impressive 32.5% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.08. The company has a valuation of $130.56M, with an average of 0.41 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 529.15K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for ObsEva SA (OBSV), translating to a mean rating of 1.50. Of 3 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give OBSV a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.22.

ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) trade information

After registering a 10.34% upside in the last session, ObsEva SA (OBSV) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.6000 this Wednesday, 05/04/22, jumping 10.34% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 3.23%, and 4.58% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -19.60%. Short interest in ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) saw shorts transact 3.37 million shares and set a 3.46 days time to cover.

ObsEva SA (OBSV) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing ObsEva SA share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. ObsEva SA (OBSV) shares are -36.51% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -46.15% against 0.20%. Revenue is forecast to grow 31.20% this quarter before jumping 17.20% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 118,194.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $6k and $6k respectively in the corresponding quarters.

OBSV Dividends

ObsEva SA has its next earnings report out between March 03 and March 07. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. ObsEva SA has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV)’s Major holders

ObsEva SA insiders hold 5.02% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 28.09% of the shares at 29.58% float percentage. In total, 28.09% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Sofinnova Investments, Inc. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 4.75 million shares (or 5.57% of shares), all amounting to roughly $14.77 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is NEA Management Company, LLC with 4.59 million shares, or about 5.38% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $14.26 million.

We also have SPDR (R) Idx Shares-SPDR (R) S&P (R) International Small Cap ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the ObsEva SA (OBSV) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, SPDR (R) Idx Shares-SPDR (R) S&P (R) International Small Cap ETF holds roughly 0.11 million shares. This is just over 0.13% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.33 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 82227.0, or 0.10% of the shares, all valued at about 0.21 million.